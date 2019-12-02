At Least Nine Dead, 2 Injured After Police Raid Poor Neighbourhood In Sao Paulo

At least nine people were killed and two others were seriously injured on December 1 after the police raided a poor Sau Paulo neighbourhood, according to the authorities. As per the international media reports, the locals criticized the police for causing a stampede. A police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Emerson Massera said that the dead included a woman, seven men and a 14-year-old boy. He said a unit of 38 military police had carried out a search operation in the southern neighbourhood of Paraisopolis when two men on a motorbike fired at the troops before rushing towards the direction of a nearby street party where they continued firing that spurred a stampede.

Locals blamed the police

He added that around 5000 people had gathered for a 'funk dance', a weekend street party which is very popular in the poorer districts of Sau Paulo and Rio de Janeiro. But the mother of a 17-year-old girl who was injured in the incident said that the police should be blamed. She further added that the police sparked the stampede as they approached closer to the street. They sprayed gas canisters and fired rubber bullets. A woman keeping herself anonymous said that a policeman attacked her daughter with a glass bottle. A video was filmed by local residents which shows a person being kicked by a policeman. The Paraisopolis neighbourhood association denounced the police action. A social media statement said that young people were cornered and killed. The locals demanded justice.

Locals support crime and illegal drug use

Paraisopolis is one of Sau Paulo's largest favelas with 50000 inhabitants. Many people live in small shelter houses along unpaved streets lacking basic services. Locals defend the funk dances as an important outlet for the young. Police spokesman Emiliano da Silva Neto said that the parties provide support for crime and illegal drug use and added that it is out of control. He said the police chased down the two perpetrators where they faced stone peltings and responded with tear gas, rubber bullets and stun grenades. The military police have launched an investigation into the matter.

