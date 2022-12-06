Nine Injured As Massive Explosion Rocks Money Exchange Market In Afghanistan’s Jalalabad

Nine people have sustained injuries and taken to a provincial hospital after an explosion rocked a currency exchange market in the city of Jalalabad which serves as the capital of eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, Afghan news outlets confirmed.



The blast occurred in District one of Jalalabad at the centre of Nangarhar at 14:00 PM (local time) at a market, the provincial governor’s media office said. TOLO news informed that an official at the hospital confirmed that they had received nine injured people so far. According to a source in Afghanistan, the explosion occurred during the bidding process.

Second blast in twelve hours

This is the second blast to occur in Afghanistan in the last twelve hours. Nine people were killed and eight others were wounded in a blast that struck a bus of an oil company carrying government employees on Tuesday morning in the northern Mazar-e-Sharif city of Balkh province. So far no group has claimed responsibility.

“Today around 7 a.m. a roadside mine blast took place in District 3 of Mazar-e-Sharif city on a bus, which belonged to Hairatan Oil employees,” said Mohammad Asif Wazeri, police spokesman for northern Balkh province while speaking to Afghan news outlets.

In a separate incident in Jalalabad itself, Saturday saw six people wounded in an IED blast in a market that damaged shops in the area.