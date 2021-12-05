NIOS ODE Exam 2022: Class 10, 12 Registration Starts Tomorrow; Check Documents Required

The registration for the National Institute of Open Schooling ODE Exam 2021 for both classes 10 and 12 is scheduled to begin on Monday, December 6, 2021. NIOS recently released the schedule which reads that both class 10 and class 12 exams are scheduled to begin on January 4, 2022. For more details related to ODE Exams 2021-22, candidates are advised to go to the official website nios.ac.in.

NIOS tweeted, "The NIOS On Demand Examination, 2022 for Secondary and Sr. Secondary courses will be conducted from 4th January, 2022 onwards. The ODE Registration and fee submission for the same will be available on NIOS website http://nios.ac.in & http://sdmis.nios.ac.in from 6.12.2021."

All the candidates who are eligible and want to take admission to secondary, senior secondary, and vocational studies for October- November 2022 exam session should make sure to apply online by January 31, 2022. For applying, candidates will have to visit the official website- nios.ac.in. In case any candidate fails to apply by January 31, then they will have to pay a late fee of Rs 200 till February 15, 2021. Thereafter, students will have to pay a late fine of Rs 400 if they apply between Feb 16 to 28. The last chance will be given till March 15 when the students will have to pay a late fine of Rs 700. The list of documents required to apply and the application steps can be checked here.

NIOS 2022 Class 10, 12 Registration: Documents Required

Recent coloured passport size photograph Scanned copy of Signature Valid identity proof like Aadhaar card, ration card among others Valid proof of date of birth Residence/ address proof Caste certificate (if applicable)

Check NIOS Admissions 2022: Steps to apply