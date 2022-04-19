Nirmala Sitharaman Meets Sri Lankan Counterpart On Sidelines Of IMF-WB Spring Meetings

In view of Sri Lanka's economic depression, on Monday Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with her Sri Lankan counterpart Ali Sabry in Washington DC on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund-World Bank (IMF-WB) Spring Meetings. Having mentioned that both sides discussed issues in relation to the current economic situation of the island nation, the Ministry of Finance said that India will continue as a 'close friend and good neighbour'.

Taking to Twitter, the Ministry of Finance shared, "Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Mr Ali Sabry on the sidelines of IMF-WB Spring Meetings, in Washington D.C., today, and discussed the current economic situation and its approach towards addressing the prevailing challenges in Sri Lanka."

"Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman assured Sri Lanka that as a close friend and good neighbour, India will try to extend all possible cooperation and assistance to Sri Lanka," they added.

Foreign Minister Nirmala Sitharaman attends Spring Meetings of IMF-World Bank

Ministry of Finance in a press release shared, "Nirmala Sitharaman will be travelling to the USA on an official visit beginning April 18, 2022. During her visit, Smt. Sitharaman will be attending the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) & World Bank, the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governor Meeting (FMCBG) meetings."

"The Finance Minister will take part in bilateral meetings with several countries, including Indonesia, South Korea, Sri Lanka and South Africa," it added.

Sri Lanka sends delegation to US to avail bail relief from IMF to tune of USD 4 billion

Amid the unprecedented economic crisis in Sri Lanka, Colombo has sent a delegation to the United States in a bid to obtain a bailout package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to the tune of USD 4 billion. The delegation is headed to the US to engage with the IMF to salvage the nation's derailed economy currently reeling under a severe foreign exchange reserve crisis as well.

The Sri Lankan delegation led by newly-appointed finance minister Ali Sabry will hold talks with the IMF between April 19 and April 24. The facility from the global lender will help the island nation in renewing bonds and borrowings after the administration on Tuesday stated it has suspended repayments of foreign debt including bonds and government-to-government borrowing, pending the completion of the loan restructuring programme with the IMF.