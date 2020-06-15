Nissan Email Trail Sheds New Light On Ouster Of Ex-chairman Carlos Ghosn

Email trail of senior executives at Nissan has shed light on the alleged methodical campaign to oust company’s former chairman Carlos Ghosn on charges of fraud. According to international media reports, Nissan’s senior executive Hari Nada wrote to Hitoshi Kawaguchi, a senior manager at Nissan responsible for government relations, that the company should act to neutralise Ghosn’s initiative before it’s “too late”.

Carlos Ghosn served chairman and CEO of Renault as well as chairman of Mitsubishi Motors. He was also the chairman of the Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi Alliance, a strategic partnership between the automobile manufacturers. It is said that Ghosn was working on strengthening Nissan’s relationship with Renault when he got arrested in November 2018.

Senior managers at Nissan and Renault had reportedly raised their concerns over the steps taken by Ghosn toward further convergence. In the document cited by Bloomberg, Nada had written to Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa saying Ghosn’s removal would be a fundamental change in the alliance.

'Political persecution'

Ghosn, who was awaiting trial in Japan on financial misconduct charges, claimed that he had to leave Japan because of “injustice and political persecution”. Japanese tax officials have found out that Ghosn diverted corporate money for his private use. The National Tax Agency of Japan had reached the conclusion that Ghosn made donations to a Lebanese University and paid consultant’s fees to his sister using Nissan money.

Nissan reported a loss of 26 billion yen ($237 million) for October-December, a stark contrast with the 70 billion yen profit recorded the previous year. The company’s sales not only slipped by almost 18 per cent to trillion yen ($23 billion), Nissan also slashed its profit forecast for 2020.

The new Chief Executive Makoto Uchida is already facing the wrath of shareholders, who has been deputed to revive the ailing company. In February, Uchida apologised to the shareholders for the Ghosn scandal and assured them that a turnaround plan will be announced in May.

