'No Authority': Israel Rejects ICC Probe Into Potential War Crimes Against Palestinians

Israel on April 8 said that it would formally reject the International Criminal Court’s decision to launch a war crimes investigation into the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories. According to Associated Press, back in February, a panel of judges at the ICC ruled that the court does have jurisdiction and further allowed the investigation to proceed. The ICC had also sent a deferral notice, giving Israel and Palestinian Authority (PA) a month to inform judges whether they are investigating crimes similar to those being probed by the ICC.

However, just ahead of the deadline, Israel PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s office issued a statement saying that the government had agreed to “not cooperate” with the ICC. Israel said that the court is biased and has no right to investigate. The middle-eastern country also cited the fact that the Palestinians have neither a state nor defied borders.

The Israeli government said, “In addition to totally rejecting the claim that Israel commits war crimes, Israel reiterates its unequivocal position that the Hague Tribunal has no authority to open an investigation against it”.

The statement added, “Israel is committed to the rule of law and will continue to investigate any charges against it regardless of the source, and it expects the tribunal to refrain from violating its authority and sovereignty”.

Probe into possible war crimes during, after Gaza war

The ICC, on the other hand, is expected to look at possible war crimes committed by Israeli forces and Palestinian militants during and after the 2014 Gaza war. The court is also expected to investigate Israel’s establishment of settlements in the occupied West Bank and annexed east Jerusalem that now houses more than 700,000 settlers. It is worth noting that international law prohibits the transfer of civilians into occupied territory.

Meanwhile, experts have said that Israel might have succeeded in deferring investigations into possible war crimes by citing its own investigations into alleged misconduct by its soldiers. However, the establishment and continuing expansion of settlements has been an official state policy for decades and is allowed under Israeli law. Israel is not a member of the ICC, but the country’s officials could be subject to arrest in other countries if the court issues a warrant against them.

(Inputs & image: AP)

