No Change In Joe Biden's Israel Plans Despite Political Turmoil In Tel Aviv

Despite the political turmoil in Israel, US President Joe Biden will go ahead with his trip to Tel Aviv in the coming month, said US envoy to Israel, Tom Nides. Speaking to Times of Israel (TOI), Nides echoed what Washington said in the past weeks that the US President's visit will take place regardless of who is the premier.

"We have a strategic relationship with Israel that goes beyond any one government. The president looks forward to the visit next month," a spokesperson from the US embassy in Israel said on Monday, as quoted by TOI.

During his short stay, Biden will visit the West Bank apart from spending a day in Israel. During this time, he will meet with Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Israeli PM Naftali Bennett, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, and Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz. However, the political landscape in Tel Aviv has led Bennett to fast-track dissolution of the assembly and pave way for fresh polls.

On Monday, Bennett and Lapid announced that they will submit legislation by next week to dissolve the assembly given the fragility of the coalition. The bill, if passed as expected, will replace Lapid as interim Prime Minister of Israel. The legislation will be placed before the Knesset - the unicameral legislature of Israel - before Biden visits the country on July 13. As per the Times of Israel report, Biden could meet former PM of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu - Bennett's opposition.

Israel coalition to fast-track legislation to disband coalition

Reeling under political doldrums, Israel's outgoing coalition is expected to expedite the process of dissolving the parliament, said a cabinet minister, as quoted by the Associated Press. This will formally open the gates for general elections - the third time in three years, and replace Lapid as interim premier.

The development comes as Bennett on Monday announced he will dismember the alliance of eight ideologically diverse parties. The rift occurred due to massive deflections from the Yemina party, which forms the majority in the coalition. Notably, the disagreements emerged after Bennett said special grants and status for West Bank settlers will be the main impetus for new elections.

