'No Conclusive Evidence That Mehul Choksi Was Abducted': Antigua PM Informs Parliament

On Tuesday, Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne made it clear that there was no conclusive evidence to show that fugitive Mehul Choksi was abducted. While the PNB scam accused's lawyers alleged that he was kidnapped, beaten and unwillingly brought to Dominica on May 23, the authorities have charged him illegally entering the country via Toucarie Bay. Moreover, the Antigua and Barbuda PM refused to accept him back and held that Mehul Choksi can be repatriated to India on being declared persona non grata by Dominica.

Answering a barrage of questions on this issue, he assured the House that the law enforcement agencies were thoroughly investigating the matter. He stated, "Let me remind you that it was the Royal Antiguan Police Force that issued the Yellow Notice to Interpol in the first instance to try and locate Mehul Choksi when he was reported missing". Browne also belied the notion that the yacht on which the fugitive diamantaire allegedly travelled to Dominica reached his country illegally.

Antigua and Barbuda PM Gaston Browne remarked, "I am not aware of the evidence but there is information in the public domain that Mehul Choksi was abducted. I am aware that law enforcement here would have done some research and may have some individuals of interest. But as far as evidence is concerned, I am unaware that there is any such conclusive evidence."

"I am not aware that the vessel in question would have breached the security of the state. My understanding is that the vessel which was ostensibly utilized to abduct Choksi came here legally", he added. The opposition in Antigua and Barbuda has maintained that the PNB scam accused is entitled to due process in the country.

Mehul Choksi's legal woes

Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi has been accused of allegedly siphoning off Rs 13,500 crore of public money from the PNB using letters of undertaking. He secured the citizenship of Antigua and Barbuda in November 2017 under the aegis of the Citizenship by Investment Programme and fled to the island nation in the first week of January 2018. While India formally sought Choksi's extradition in August 2018, Browne commenced the process of revoking his citizenship on October 14, 2019. The Mehul Choksi citizenship issue gained traction again after he was reported "missing" on May 23 after going out for dinner.

4 days later, the Dominican government issued an official statement confirming that the fugitive had been detained for illegal entry into the country. Thereafter, the Antigua and Barbuda PM refused to accept him back and held that the PNB scam accused can be repatriated to India on being declared persona non grata by Dominica. As per an order dated June 14, Dominican High Court judge Wynante Adrien-Roberts rejected Mehul Choksi's bail plea deeming him a "flight risk". Technically in judicial custody until June 25, Choksi is still admitted to the Dominica China Friendship Hospital.