No Further Measures Against DW If Russian Journalists Are Treated Well By Germany: Russia

Further punitive measures against Deutsche Welle (DW) in Russia will not be needed if Germany guarantees similar rights to Russian journalists working abroad, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated, according to Tass media agency. The ministry stressed that the closing of the DW bureau in Moscow, which affected 16 Russian nationals and three foreigners (from Germany, the United Kingdom, and the United States), does not mean that these people are no longer able to work in Russia.

"The important point is that the subsequent stages of response measures will not be required if the German side shows a constructive attitude and ensures equal rights for Russian journalists working in Germany," the foreign ministry remarked in a statement.

The ministry stated that Russia is willing to reconsider its decision about DW if Germany offers the Russian channel RT DE equal opportunity. Deutsche Welle reporters can operate in Russia, according to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, if they arrive as part of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's group, which is set to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on February 15.

"They can collect and analyze information from open sources… prepare reports and materials for the needs of the central editorial office of the German media, act as experts, etc. As for foreign citizens, they can still freely stay on the territory of the Russian Federation on the basis of previously issued Russian visas and carry out the above activities on an equal basis with their Russian editorial colleagues," the Russian foreign ministry further added in the statement.

Russian Foreign Ministry banned DW in early February

In response to the RT DE ban in Germany, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in early February that the DW bureau in Moscow would be closed, its staff accreditations revoked, and DW satellite and other broadcasts discontinued. According to a ministry official, if Germany reconsiders its attitude on RT DE, Moscow would retaliate.

In Serbia, RT DE was granted a broadcasting licence, allowing it to broadcast in most EU nations, including Germany. Nonetheless, German media regulator MABB announced that RT DE had been legally prohibited in Germany due to a lack of broadcasting licence.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP