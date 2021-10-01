'No Perfect Partner': Indonesian Man Weds Rice Cooker, Divorces In 4 Days; Post Goes Viral

In Indonesia, a man named Khoirul Anam posted photos of his wedding day, that shows him being married to a rice cooker. The pictures were on Facebook, and it's no surprise that the post went viral.

Khoirul Anam was dressed in traditional white attire in photographs shared on social media, and the rice cooker was also adorned with a translucent white veil. The rice cooker was placed next to Khoirul during the ritual and he is seen kissing the cooker in one of the photographs. The marriage papers were also signed by ‘both.'

Khoirul said he married the rice cooker because it is "White, white, loving, obedient. I don't have much to say, I'm good at cooking.. Ideas .. warm again.. without you my rice is not cooked," in the caption of his Facebook post. With over 7.7K likes and approximately 9.8K shares, Khoirul Anam's post has gone viral.

Following this, a user that goes by the name 'RJ' on Twitter, published Khoirul's viral wedding photos on the micro-blogging site with the caption, "White, quiet, good at cooking, very dreamy." The post has now gained 44.4K likes and 13.6K retweets.

Khoirul divorced the Cooker

Khoirul has now declared on Facebook around four days after the 'wedding' that he had divorced the rice cooker because it could only cook rice. The caption of the post read, "My decision is unanimous.. it's really hard.. but this is the path I take.. there is no perfect partner." Once again, the facebook post has gone viral and received 4.2K likes till now.

Khoirul Anam is a well-known Indonesian celebrity who, according to media reports, frequently performs bizarre antics to entertain his admirers and followers.

Image: Twitter/@lagidirumah