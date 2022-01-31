'No Place For Hate': Canada To Designate Special Representative To Combat Islamophobia

The Canadian government has chosen to designate a special representative to combat Islamophobia, according to an official declaration issued on January 28. The declaration came on the fifth anniversary of a terrorist attack in Quebec City on a mosque. On January 29, 2017, a shooter opened fire on the city's Islamic Cultural Centre in the Sainte-Foy neighborhood, killing six people and injuring 19.

"Islamophobia and hate, in any form, have no place in Canada," stated the press release on the Canadian government's official website.

'Islamophobia is unacceptable'

"Islamophobia is unacceptable. Full stop. We need to put an end to this hate and make our communities safer for Muslim Canadians. To help with that, we intend to appoint a Special Representative on combatting Islamophobia," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau declared in a tweet on the matter.

The press release further stated that last year, the Canadian government announced its intention to make January 29 a National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action against Islamophobia.

"This year, on the eve of the five-year anniversary of this act of terror, the Government of Canada stands with and supports Muslim communities across Canada and reaffirms its commitment to take action to denounce and tackle Islamophobia and hate-fueled violence," the statement added.

According to the press release, the federal government hosted a virtual National Summit on Islamophobia in July 2021, and the appointment of a special representative was one of the suggestions made during the Summit. It will be another step in the government's continued efforts to combat Islamophobia in all of its forms under Canada's Anti-Racism Strategy.

According to the statement, the Canadian government is also committed to renewing the Anti-Racism Strategy in 2022 with a National Action Plan to extend efforts to combat hate and racism. However, details about the special representative's role and mandate have yet to be determined.

Through the Communities at Risk--Security Infrastructure Program (SIP), the Government of Canada gave more than $6 million in financing to 150 projects to protect communities at risk of hate-motivated crime in 2021. The Government of Canada announced a $50 million investment over two years, beginning in 2021–22, to expand the Community Support, Multiculturalism, Anti-Racism Initiatives Program, and the Anti-Racism Action Program to meet the government's anti-racism goals, including expanding the Federal Anti-Racism Secretariat.

