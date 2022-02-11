No Relief For 2020 Ukrainian Jet Attack Victims' Kin As Iran, West Clash Over Reparations

Even after two years since a deadly missile attack killed 176 people travelling in a Ukrainian passenger jet, countries including Iran and four others are still fighting over reparations. According to a report by the Associated Press, Iran is clashing with three Western countries and Ukraine over the compensation for the Iranian military’s missile attack.

The media report comes nearly a month after ministers from Canada, Sweden, Ukraine and, Britain had joined together in an International Coordination and Response Group to provide collective compensation to the family members of those killed in the attack.

At that time, Iran said it did not see a need to negotiate with the Group related to the collective demand for reparations. The group of four countries also wrote to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres about the need to address the issue collectively "so that all victims are treated fairly and equally."

Meanwhile, the Western countries alleged Iran of not following its international legal responsibilities by refusing to negotiate with the Coordination Group. The four countries blamed Iran for avoiding its global legal obligations by denying to deal with the Coordination Group, stating, "We will not stand for this affront to the memories of the 176 innocent victims."

International Coordination and Response Group plan to take 'action' against Iran

Two years of the attack, the Coordination Group said that they failed to resolve the reparations issue through negotiations. The group opined they need to solve the issue through "actions". However, they cleared the action would be taken as per the international laws. When AP contacted the group about the possible "actions", they denied elaborating.

It is pertinent to note that Iran had shot the Ukrainian plane with two surface-to-air missiles shortly after takeoff from Tehran. Though initially, Iran did not accept its mistake, later, after mounting pressure from across the world, it finally acknowledged that its paramilitary Revolutionary Guard mistakenly downed the Ukrainian plane.

Incidentally, the attack was carried on the same day Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on US troops in Iraq. Notably, the attack on American troops was a retaliation for an American drone strike that killed top Iranian general Qasem Soleimani.

(Image: AP)