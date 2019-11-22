The Debate
Nobel Laureate Kenzaburo Oe's Mom Not Impressed With Literature Prize, Netizens React

Rest of the World News

Nobel Laureate Kenzaburo Oe’s story about a “fulfilled promise” of a Nobel Prize and his mother’s response brought a storm of reactions on social media.

Written By Kunal Gaurav | Mumbai | Updated On:
Nobel Laureate

Nobel Laureate Kenzaburo Oe’s story about a “fulfilled promise” of a Nobel Prize and his mother’s response brought a storm of reactions on social media. The official Twitter account of the Nobel Prize shared the story where Kenzaburo Oe, as a child, had promised his mother a Nobel Prize in Physics. After winning the Nobel Prize in literature in 1994, Oe told his mother that he kept the promise but his mother replied saying the promise was for Physics and not for literature.

Read: CV Raman's Death Anniversary: Netizens Pay Tribute To India's First Nobel Laureate

Social media relates to the story

People were quick to relate to it and said that it was the story of ‘every mother ever’. “That sounds like the story of my life (not the prizes, just the pattern). I'm laughing so hard. I am always writing short stories while under pressure to complete structured take home exams. That's everything right there,” replied a user. A user suggested the Nobel laureate to go back to Physics class as he has a "Nobel Prize to work for".

Read: JNU Was Extraordinarily Important For Me: Nobel Laureate Abhijit

Influence of French writers

Born in 1935 in Japan, Kenzaburo Oe won the Nobel Prize in literature for creating "an imagined world, where life and myth condense to form a disconcerting picture of the human predicament today". According to the Nobel Foundation, the early works of the Japanese writer was influenced by Jean-Paul Sartre and other French writers. Oe’s first novel, Bud-Nipping, Lamb-Shooting (1958), depicted the tragedy of war tearing apart the idyllic life of rural youth. Since then, Oe has received several awards and accolades, including Tanizaki Prize, Legion of Honour, and Order of Culture which he refused.

Read: Nobel Prize In Literature Awarded To Olga Tokarczuk, Peter Handke

Read: Michel Mayor's Reaction On Finding Out Nobel Prize Win Is Priceless

Published:
