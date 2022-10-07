Nobel Peace Prize 2022: All About The 3 Laureates Fighting For Human Rights & Democracy

The Nobel Peace Prize for 2022 has been awarded to one individual and two organisations for their efforts to promote the right to protest and "protect the fundamental rights of citizens". The Norwegian Nobel Committee has chosen human rights advocate Ales Bialiatski from Belarus, the Russian human rights organisation Memorial and the Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties. The winners have been recognised for their work in resisting autocracy and documenting war crimes and human rights abuses.

Who is Ales Bialiatski?

Founder of the organisation Viasna (Spring), Bialiatski is currently in detention without trial by the Belarus government. He is said to be one of the initiators of the democracy movement that emerged in Belarus in the mid-1980s. A staunch supporter of democracy, he founded the organisation in 1996 after constitutional amendments gave President Alexander Lukashenko (elected in 1994) dictatorial powers. The amendments triggered widespread protests and Bialiatski's Viasna provided support for the jailed demonstrators and their families.

The laureate was first imprisoned for his resistance against Lukashenko from 2011 to 2014 and again in 2020 following demonstrations against the regime. As of today, Viasna has become a broad-based human rights organisation that has documented and protested against the torture political prisoners are being subjected to in Belarus. "Despite tremendous personal hardship, Mr. Bialiatski has not yielded an inch in his fight for human rights and democracy in Belarus", the Nobel Committee said.

The Russian human rights organisation Memorial

The human rights organisation Memorial was established in 1987 by previous Nobel Peace Prize laureate Andrei Sakharov and human rights advocate Svetlana Gannushkina among others. Its objective was "to ensure that the victims of the communist regime’s oppression would never be forgotten" and focus on confronting past crimes so as to avoid new ones. Currently, the largest human rights organisation in Russia, the Memorial's growth started after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

The Norwegian committee says that it gathered and verified information on abuses and war crimes perpetrated on the civilian population by Russian and pro-Russian forces during the Chechen wars. This even led to the killing of Natalia Estemirova, the head of the Memorial’s branch in Chechnya in 2009. Due to its work against war crimes, the Russian government labelled the organisation a “foreign agent” and ordered a forced liquidation and permanent closure in December 2021. “Nobody plans to give up", says chairman Yan Rachinsky even after the closure became effective after last December.

Ukrainian Center for Civil Liberties

It was founded in Kyiv in 2007 with the objective of advancing human rights and democracy in Ukraine. "To develop Ukraine into a state governed by rule of law, Center for Civil Liberties has actively advocated that Ukraine become affiliated with the International Criminal Court", said the official statement. It is also documenting the war crimes being committed by Russia in Ukraine following the invasion in February this year and is "playing a pioneering role with a view to holding the guilty parties accountable".

"Through their consistent efforts in favour of humanist values, anti-militarism and principles of law, this year’s laureates have revitalised and honoured Alfred Nobel’s vision of peace and fraternity between nations", the Nobel Committee said.