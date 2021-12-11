Nobel Peace Prize Winners Weigh Upon Need For Independent Reporting, Journalist Protection

The two journalists who shared the Nobel Peace Prize this year were honoured in a pompous ceremony in Norway on Friday, December 10, with both emphasizing that independent reporting is needed to challenge the strength of authoritarian governments. At Oslo City Hall, Philippines' Maria Ressa and fellow laureate Dmitry Muratov of Russia delivered their Nobel talks, Associated Press (AP) reported. The duo was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize this year for their distinct fights for freedom of expression in nations where reporters have experienced persistent attacks, harassment, and killings.

“Yes, we growl and bite. Yes, we have sharp teeth and strong grip but we are the prerequisite for progress. We are the antidote against tyranny," Muratov said about journalists as quoted by the news agency. During his speech, 59-year-old Muratov also issued a grave warning about the possibility of a Russian-Ukraine war. A significant Russian force buildup near Ukraine's border has prompted diplomatic efforts by the West to avert an invasion, which the Kremlin has denied. "In the heads of some crazy geopoliticians, a war between Russia and Ukraine is not something impossible any longer. But I know that wars end with identifying soldiers and exchanging prisoners," he added. Muratov was one of the founding members of the independent Russian daily Novaya Gazeta, which was launched in 1993.

Russian journalism is going through a dark phase: Nobel laureate Dmitry Muratov

According to Muratov, Russian journalism is going through a dark phase, with many journalists and human rights campaigners being labelled as "foreign agents." Meanwhile, 58-year-old Ressa, the first Filipino to win the Nobel Peace Prize, co-founded Rappler, a news website critical of the Philippine government. It was launched in 2012. During her speech, she gave a dismal assessment of the journalistic profession, claiming that the "era of news competition is over." "We need to help independent journalism survive, first by giving greater protection to journalists and standing up against states which target journalists,” she added.

On Thursday, December 9, The International Federation of Journalists, based in Brussels, reported that media professionals are being imprisoned at an alarming rate, with 365 journalists behind bars this year compared to 235 last year. In Afghanistan alone, nine journalists have been killed in the line of duty, while 102 have been imprisoned in China. According to the report, Russia still has 12 journalists imprisoned, and three reporters were killed in the Philippines. Meanwhile, David Beasley, the head of the World Food Program, who was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2020, also spoke in Oslo, urging world leaders to "assert their influence to halt such horrific wars."

