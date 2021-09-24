Nobel Prize Events To Be Curtailed For 2nd Consecutive Year Over COVID Concerns

Like in the previous year, organisers of the Nobel Prize ceremonies confirmed on Thursday that the mega event will be scaled down this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Nobel Foundation said that the laureates for science and literature will receive their prizes in their home countries due to travel restrictions. However, it was yet to announce where the Nobel Peace Prize will be conferred. The Nobel Peace Prize is traditionally awarded in Norway.

"I think everybody would like the COVID-19 pandemic to be over, but we are not there yet,” Nobel Foundation Executive Director Vidar Helgesen said in a statement.

"Uncertainty about the course of the pandemic and international travel possibilities is the reason why the 2021 laureates will receive their medals and diplomas in their home countries," the statement added.

Meanwhile, the Nobel Foundation has announced winners in the fields of chemistry, literature, physics, medicine and economics. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced between October 4 and October 11. "It is now also clear that this year’s Nobel festivities in December − when the laureates are honoured in Stockholm and Oslo − will be a mixture of digital and physical events," the Nobel Foundation said. The Foundation added that a joint awards ceremony will be organised on December 10, on the death anniversary of prize founder Albert Nobel. However, it reiterated the function would not be grand like in the pre-COVID era.

Organisers aim to reach maximum people through digital solutions

While elaborating this year's plan, Vidar Helgesen said that the organisers were planning to reach maximum people by choosing digital solutions. "It is clear that in Stockholm and Sweden, there will be less attention around the award ceremony and banquet, but globally we try to arrange a really nice celebration of the award winners," he was quoted as saying by Swedish news agency TT. "Looking at last year’s events, some of the digital production gained greater global reach than we have seen before," Helgesen added.

It is worth mentioning the Nobel Prizes are awarded to those who, during the preceding year, have conferred the greatest benefit to humankind. A Nobel Prize comes with a 10-million krona ($1.15 million) cash award, to be shared in some cases, diplomas and gold medals.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)