Afghanistan's Balkh Province Shaken By Deadly Explosion; Multiple Casualties Reported

On Tuesday, a deadly explosion that occurred in the Balkh province of Afghanistan took the lives of several people. According to Arab media reports, police said that five people have died in the blast that rattled northern Afghanistan. Furthermore, TOLO news reported that the explosion happened near the Seyed Abad crossing in Mazar-Sharif city's third district. Following the incident, the security troops arrived at the location. More details about this event are anticipated as it develops.

Besides this, last week, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) denounced the assault on an Afghan religious school that left at least 20 students dead and several more injured. According to a statement from the UNSC on Thursday, "The members of the Security Council condemned in the strongest terms the heinous terrorist attack on innocent students and children at the religious school in Aybak, in the Samangan province, on 30 November," ANI reported.

20 students and children were killed in an Afghan religious school blast

At least 20 students and children were killed in the incident, and 12 people were injured. The UNSC noted that its members expressed their sincere sympathies and condolences to the relatives of the fatalities and they hoped for a swift and complete recovery for those who were injured. The statement also stated that the Security Council's 15 members stressed the need of holding the attackers responsible.

Meanwhile, in the month of November, eight people were hurt by an explosion in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan. On November 2, eight people were injured in an explosion that was aimed at a truck carrying personnel of the Taliban's Ministry of Rural Rehabilitation and Development, according to the spokesman for Kabul's security division, TOLO news reported. The explosion took place early on Wednesday in Police District 5. According to accounts, police officers closed off the area and forbade locals and media from entering.

(Image: Republic)