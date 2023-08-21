North Korea Abruptly Cancels First Post-COVID International Commercial Flight

North Korea on Monday abruptly cancelled its national airline which was set to make the first commercial flight in over three years since the COVID-19 pandemic. While journalists gathered at Beijing's Capital International Airport to welcome Air Koryo flight JS151 from Pyongyang, the plane never arrived and the flight was, in fact, abruptly cancelled. The aircraft was due to arrive at 09:50 a.m. local time (0150 GMT).

North Korea has been closed to the world since 2020 when the novel coronavirus was at its peak. Three years later, as an international flight was about to take off, the signboard in the terminal at the destination Beijing signalled that the flight was called off. North Korean national carrier did not give any clarification for the last-minute cancellation. People were left upset at the airport as they had been waiting patiently to meet with the North's first international travellers in several years.

China 'only recently approved the commercial flights'

China's foreign ministry, in a statement on Monday, said that it only recently approved the commercial flights between Beijing and Pyongyang. "During the summer and autumn flight season...the Chinese side approved flight plans for passengers such as the Pyongyang-Beijing and Beijing-Pyongyang routes of Air Koryo," foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press briefing.

Last year, amid growing anxiety due to the wave of COVID-19 cases, North Korea imposed a total ban on visitors even from its close ally and neighbour China. Authorities, however, did not clarify how long the ban was to remain in effect. Recently, a new coronavirus variant EG.5 and its spawn EG.5.1 nicknamed 'Eris' has been spreading quickly across the UK and the US. Data compiled over the two-week period by the CDC showed that the infections from EG.5 made up an estimated 17.3 per cent of total new COVID-19 cases across the US. In the UK, the Eris strain now accounts for 14.55 per cent of COVID-19 cases. EG.5 strain is a descendant of the XBB lineage and has caused a significant spike in hospitalizations in some countries.