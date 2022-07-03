Amid already sour US-North Korea ties, Pyongyang has denounced cooperation between Washington, South Korea and Japan to elevate their military cooperation. According to North Korea, the trilateral agreement is part of America’s plan to create a military alliance like the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) in the region and stated that Pyongyang would now need to 'build up the country's defences. It further accused US of seeking ‘military supremacy’ over Asia-Pacific.

While answering a question by KCNA, the country’s state news agency, the North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson said, "The reality clearly shows that the real purpose of the US spreading the rumour about a 'threat from North Korea' is to provide an excuse for attaining military supremacy over the Asia-Pacific region."

"The prevailing situation more urgently calls for building up the country's defences to actively cope with the rapid aggravation of the security environment," the spokesperson added.

Pyongyang’s criticism came after US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol met on the sidelines of the NATO leaders summit in Madrid and agreed on threats posed by North Korea’s missile programs. The three leaders noted that Pyongyang’s nuclear programs are not only threatening the Korean peninsula but also East Asia along with the world.

Biden, Kishida and Yoon said that they would further explore means to reinforce “extended deterrence” against North Korea, as per CNN. Their agreement comes as North Korea was witnessed conducting missile tests at an unprecedented speed and as per reports, it is preparing for another nuclear test. Noting the increase in such test launches, Kishida said, “The deterrence capabilities of the Japan-US and US-Republic Of Korea alliances need to be upgraded as part of the essential effort to strengthen the trilateral partnership between Japan, the US, and ROK”.

The official statement following the trilateral meeting stated, “The chief executives of the US, Japan and South Korea put their heads together for confrontation with [North Korea] and discussed the dangerous joint military countermeasures against it including the launch of tripartite joint military exercises”.

Biden ‘deeply concerned’ with North Korea’s missiles test

During the trilateral meeting last week, US President expressed that he was “deeply concerned” about North Korea’s ballistic missile tests and apparent plans to conduct another one. Even South Korea’s Yoon noted that the need for an agreement between Seoul, US and Japan has intensified due to North Korea’s advanced nuclear program.

Image: AP