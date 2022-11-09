North Korea Again Fires Ballistic Missile Towards Sea, Confirms South Korea

A week after North Korea fired ballistic missiles, a similar incident was reported by South Korea on Wednesday. According to the statement released by the South Korean military, the neighbouring state has fired at least one ballistic missile toward its eastern sea. However, the military did not confirm whether the recent launch has impacted its region or not. "North Korea fires an unspecified ballistic missile towards East Sea," Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said. Meanwhile, Japanese media reported that the recently-launched missile fell outside Tokyo's exclusive economic zone in the Sea of Japan. The media further stressed that Japan's PM Fumio Kishida is collecting and analysing information about the latest North Korean missile launch.

Earlier last week, hours after North Korea fired about a dozen missiles in the direction of South Korea, the latter responded swiftly and blasted at least three counter-missiles on Wednesday. According to the South Korean military, its fighter jets launched three air-to-surface, precision-guided missiles near the eastern sea border on Wednesday "to show its determination to get tough on North Korean provocations". Further, it claimed that all three missiles landed in international waters at the same distance of 26 kilometres north of the extension of the sea border as the North Korean missile fell on the same day.

South Korea says 'ready to respond'

In a statement released on Wednesday, the South Korean military said, "The latest missile launches maintain a readiness to win an overwhelming victory against North Korea in potential clashes." It is worth mentioning that the major development between the two countries came early in the morning when North's Supreme leader Kim Jong-un fired a dozen missiles and at least one of them landed near the rivals’ tense sea border. Kim, earlier on November 2, said that Pyongyang fired missiles in response to the ongoing South Korean-US military drills. He termed the military exercise a "rehearsal before the invasion". Also, he threatened to use nuclear weapons to get the US and South Korea to “pay the most horrible price in history”-- a rhetoric it has been repeating after every missile launch.

North has boosted its nuke capabilities

In recent months, North has boosted its nuke capabilities, with several long-range weapons fired in the past few months. As per multiple media reports, it has test-fired about 30 missiles over about 20 different launch events this year as its leader Kim Jong-un vows to expand his nuclear arsenal and refuses to return to nuclear diplomacy with the United States. In April, it fired a newly-built intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17. The intermediate-range missile reportedly has the potential of reaching Guam, a key US military hub in the Pacific.