North Korea Appeals For Unity On Former Leader Kim Jong-Il's 10 Death Anniversary

On Friday, North Korea marked the 10th anniversary of former leader Kim Jong-Il's death with calls for increased public support for his son and incumbent leader Kim Jong Un, who is struggling to steer the country out of worsening pandemic-related challenges. Throughout his ten years at the helm of North Korea since his father's death, 37-year-old Kim Jong Un has consolidated the same absolute power held by Kim Jong-il and Kim Il-Sung, the current leader's grandfather and state founder, reported The Associated Press (AP). The report further stated that North Korea exhibits no signs of political instability, despite major economic shocks generated by draconian anti-virus measures and long-dormant diplomacy with the United States.

However, some observers believe that the long-term stability of Kim Jong Un's rule could still be jeopardised if he fails to take efforts to address existing issues and improve public livelihoods. Meanwhile, on Friday noon, North Koreans fell silent and bowed in reverence for Kim Jong-Il as a siren blared for three minutes. In addition, cars, trains, ships blew their horns and national flags were lowered to half-mast. People also climbed Pyongyang's Mansu Hill to lay flowers and bow before Kim Jong-Il and Kim Il- Sung's massive monuments.

During the ceremony, Choe Ryong Hae, a top North Korean official, referred to Kim Jong-Il as "the parent of South Korean people" who built up the potentials for the North's military and economic strength. He further stated that North Korea's "strategic situation" has improved under Kim Jong Un's leadership and asked the people to support him. On past anniversaries, Kim Jong Un paid his respects at a tomb where his father and grandfather's embalmed bodies lie in state. However, state media did not reveal whether he visited again this year or not.

Kim Jong-Il faced international isolation over his nuclear ambitions

It is pertinent to mention here that Kim Jong-Il’s 17-year rule was overshadowed by a number of things including a famine in the 1990s which killed hundreds of thousands of people. He also faced international isolation over his nuclear ambitions. Meanwhile, for the first five years of Kim Jong Un's tenure, North Korea's economy grew slowly but steadily. However, the pandemic mismanagement and UN sanctions imposed in response to Kim's nuclear and missile tests have taken their toll. According to South Korean government estimates, the North's economy in 2020 contracted at its fastest rate since 1997, and grain production fell to its lowest level since Kim assumed office.

