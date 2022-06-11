North Korea Appoints Nuclear Negotiator As Country's First Woman Foreign Minister

North Korea on June 11 named former nuclear negotiator Choe Son Hui as the country’s first female foreign minister. Choe was appointed by the North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un at a plenary meeting of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea that was held between June 8-10, state-run outlet KCNA reported. DPRK’s first female foreign minister is known for fluency in the English language due to her professional role as a career diplomat. Her appointment comes as the US shot warnings over reports that Pyongyang was preparing to conduct a nuclear test.

Choe Son-hui has reportedly replaced hardline military officer, and ex-foreign minister Ri Son Gwon. She is known to have served closely with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. She has accompanied the autocratic leader on several nuclear talk summits with the United States, including with the former Republican president of the US, Donald Trump. ”I think the United States has missed a golden opportunity with its rejection of our proposals,” she had told the press when the talks between the Washington and Pyongyang derailed.

Vast experience in handling US affairs in the Kim Jong Un's administration

Choe was promoted at the ruling Workers’ Party’s Central Committee due to vast experience in handling US affairs in the Kim Jong Un administration. She has served as section chief and deputy director, deputy director-general of the North American department in 2016, and vice-minister in 2018. Formerly the North's vice foreign minister, Choe appointment in the top position in the foreign ministry comes as North Korea prepares to conduct a seventh nuclear test in violation of the international laws and the sanctions.

At Friday’s meeting, Kim Jong Un pledged to use "power for power" to deter the external threats launched to undermine his country's sovereignty and integrity. "The right to self-defence is an issue of defending sovereignty, clarifying once again the Party's invariable fighting principle of power for power and head-on contest," state agency KCNA quoted Kim Jong Un as saying. Under the Biden administration, diplomacy between Pyongyang and Washington has remained stagnant, as Kim Jong Un rejected US’ offers for negotiations and instead his military conducted sanctions breaching missile tests in succession since the year’s start.

The development comes as South Korean Defence Minister Lee Jong-sup and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin also met on Saturday and condemned North’s long-range ballistic missile launches. Both Lee and his US counterpart Austin "agreed to expand the scope and scale of South Korea-US combined exercises," South Korea's Defence Ministry said in a statement issued later.