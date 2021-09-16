North Korea Brags About Railway-born Missile System That Strikes 'threatening Forces'

North Korea's captial Pyongyang stated last week that it had successfully launched a new long-range cruise missile, which the North Korean media termed as a strategic weapon of tremendous significance. According to a report by Sputnik, Pyongyang tested a new missile system meant to confront any force that threatens the country when it launched ballistic missiles on Wednesday, according to North Korean marshal Pak Jong-chon, as quoted by the state-run news agency KCNA.

Pak Jong-chon, a member of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, stated that the railway-borne missile system acts as an efficient counter-strike tool capable of administering a hard multi-concurrent blow to threat-posing troops. The North Korean military's ambitions to grow the railway-borne missile regiment to a brigade-size force in the near future, as well as perform drills to gather operational experience for actual war, were also mentioned by the marshal.

Missiles travelled 800 kilometres

According to KCNA, Yesterday's missiles travelled 800 kilometres before hitting a target in the sea off North Korea's east coast. The launch of two North Korean ballistic missiles, were detected by South Korea and Japan which Seoul claimed were fired from the central inland area of Yangdok. This comes after Pyongyang announced last week that it had successfully tested a new long-range cruise missile capable of targeting 1,500 kilometres away from the nation.

The development of a long-range cruise missile, a strategic weapon, has been delayed over last two years using a scientific and reliable weapon system development technique. Pyongyang's missile activities, according to the US Indo-Pacific Command, highlight the DPRK's persistent concentration on developing its military programme and the threats that it poses to its neighbours and the world community.

North Korea spent the first six months of 2021 building its nuclear missile programmes

The events were preceded by a military parade in North Korea on September 9 to commemorate the country's 73rd anniversary, which featured mechanised paramilitary units, rocket launchers, and anti-tank weapons. The parade did not feature any nuclear weapons or ballistic missiles. North Korea spent the first six months of 2021 building its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, according to a United Nations report.

Image: Twitter/@JaiRajp02741035