The Foreign Ministry of North Korea has urged the United Nations to intervene and demand that the United States and South Korea halt their joint military exercises, which Pyongyang claims are stoking tensions on the Korean peninsula. According to a statement by North Korea's Vice Foreign Minister for International Bodies Kim Son Gyong, cited in a Sputnik report, the United Nations and the international community should take urgent action to press the United States and South Korea to end their "provocative" joint military exercises and statements.

These actions, Kim said in the statement quoted by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), are dangerously increasing tensions on the Korean peninsula and are "irresponsibly" fuelling confrontations. The exact statement was "the UN and the international community should strongly urge the US and South Korea to immediately stop their provocative statements and joint military exercises, which are extremely exacerbating the situation on the Korean Peninsula and are irresponsibly raising the level of confrontation". North Korean Vice Foreign Minister for International Bodies Kim Son Gyong has also criticised UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres for his recent call on Pyongyang to refrain from "provocative actions" on the Korean Peninsula following missile launches. The statement by Kim Son Gyong was made in late February.

The security dilemma

At its core, the dilemma arises from the perceived need for the North Korean regime to protect itself from external threats, particularly from the United States and its allies in the region. North Korea has long been a highly isolated and militarized state, with a leadership that places great emphasis on the country's military strength as a means of maintaining its political power and sovereignty. The country's ruling ideology of Juche emphasizes self-reliance and the importance of a strong national defense, and the North Korean government has invested heavily in its military and nuclear capabilities over the years.

This military buildup has been driven in part by the regime's fear of attack from the United States, which has a significant military presence in South Korea and regularly conducts joint military exercises with the South Korean military. From North Korea's perspective, these exercises and the broader U.S. military presence in the region represent a significant threat to its security.

The United States, on the other hand, has long viewed North Korea as a destabilizing force in the region and a potential threat to its interests and allies. The North Korean regime's development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles has only heightened these concerns, leading to a cycle of escalating tensions and confrontations. This security dilemma is further complicated by the broader geopolitical dynamics of the region, including the ongoing rivalry between China and the United States and the historical animosity between North and South Korea.