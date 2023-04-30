North Korea Calls S Korea's Yoon Visit To US 'display Of Hostile Policy Towards Pyongyang'

North Korean state media has condemned South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's visit to the United States, calling it a provocation and a display of hostile policy towards Pyongyang. According to the state media, Yoon's visit makes a nuclear war against North Korea "a fait accompli."

On Wednesday, Yoon and US leaders adopted the Washington Declaration, which establishes a regular bilateral consultation mechanism on extended deterrence and strategic planning. As part of the agreement, the US has promised to deploy "the entire force of the alliance," including nuclear weapons, in the event of a nuclear attack by North Korea. Additionally, the US has pledged to use all measures, including nuclear weapons, in the case of aggression from Pyongyang, as per a report from Sputnik. The US has also promised to send nuclear missile submarines to the Korean Peninsula.

What did North Korea say?

"This trip, aimed to draw up a sinister plan between the master and the stooge to annihilate the DPRK [North Korea], is the most hostile, aggressive and provocative, dangerous trip for a nuclear war... The 'Washington Declaration' on raising the practicality of the 'extended deterrence' provided by the U.S. is a typical product of the heinous hostile policy towards the DPRK," the North Korean state media said.

North Korean state media called South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol's visit to the United States a provocative and hostile act. They said that it further confirms the aggressive intentions of the US and South Korea towards North Korea. They also warned that North Korea will not hesitate to become stronger and more prepared in response to such actions, and that the US and its allies will face consequences for their dangerous moves towards nuclear war.

Kim Un Jong's sister, Kim Yo Jong, the deputy head of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, criticised the Washington Declaration between South Korea and the United States, saying it would worsen global security. In particular, she condemned President Joe Biden's assertion that a nuclear attack by North Korea on the US or its allies would lead to a regime change in the country, calling it the words of an "old man with no future." The South Korean Ministry of Unification labe;lled her remarks as impolite and unfounded.