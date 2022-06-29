North Korea Claims US, South Korea & Japan Building An ‘Asian NATO’

North Korea has accused the United States, South Korea and Japan of attempting to form an "Asian NATO" to contain the regime. According to the North Korean state news agency KCNA, joint drills between the US and its allies have a "sinister aim" toward North Korea. The report by KCNA on June 29 came just hours before South Korean and Japanese leaders were scheduled to attend NATO's annual summit in Madrid as observers for the first time.

Officials from South Korea and Japan will meet with US President Joe Biden at the summit to discuss North Korea, the first such trilateral meeting since 2017. In addition, in August, the three countries will conduct Pacific Dragon, a combined missile detection and tracking exercise near Hawaii.

“The US is getting hell-bent on the military cooperation with its stooges in disregard of the primary security demand and concern by Asia-pacific countries. The scheme for formation of the US-Japan-South Korea military alliance, motivated by Japan’s and South Korea’s kowtowing to the US, is evidently a dangerous prelude to the creation of ‘Asian version' of NATO," KCNA reported, accusing America of fomenting a new Cold War.

Separately, KCNA carried a commentary by Kim Hyo-myung, a researcher at North Korea's International Society for Political Research, who claimed NATO was to blame for the Ukrainian conflict and that there are ominous signs that sooner or later the black waves in the North Atlantic will break the calm in the Pacific.

North Korea accuses US of hypocrisy

North Korea's Foreign Ministry said in a similar statement over the weekend that joint military drills with South Korea and Japan demonstrated the hypocrisy of US offers of diplomatic engagement and dialogue without conditions. North Korea has carried out a record number of missile tests this year, including its largest intercontinental ballistic missile, raising fears that it is preparing to test a nuclear weapon for the first time since 2017.

South Korea and Japan are both US allies, but their relationship has been strained by historical tensions stemming from Japan's occupation of Korea from 1910 to 1945. Washington has pushed Seoul and Tokyo to cooperate more in the face of North Korean threats, as well as to counter China's growing influence.

