North Korea Conducts 'successful' Hypersonic Missile Test In Presence Of Kim Jong-Un

North Korea has successfully conducted a hypersonic missile test on Tuesday in the presence of its supreme leader and the head of the country's Central Military Commission, Kim Jong-Un. According to the state news agency KCNA, the missile was fired on January 11 "precisely hit" a target of 1,000 kilometres distant, BBC reported. This latest launch is considered to be North Korea's third hypersonic missile test, which can stay undetected for a longer period of time than ballistic missiles.

Following the launch, officials in South Korea, as well as Japan, had detected the alleged launch, prompting criticism from authorities in Washington and Tokyo. This particular missile test has even concerned the United Nations. Furthermore, earlier on January 5, 2022, North Korea claimed to have successfully executed a hypersonic missile test, while a type of weaponry was first tested in the month of September of 2021.

A hypersonic missile with 'superior manoeuvrability'

The KCNA news agency had confirmed later that it was a hypersonic missile with "superior manoeuvrability.” A hypersonic glide vehicle has completed a 600 km "glide jump flight" after being released from a rocket launcher, then 240km of "corkscrew manoeuvring" before striking a target in the sea 1,000km distant, according to KCNA.

KCNA stated, “The test-fire was aimed at the final verification of overall technical specifications of the developed hypersonic weapon system. The superior manoeuvrability of the hypersonic glide vehicle was more strikingly verified through the final test-fire,” Sputnik reported.

Hypersonic weapons, which may reach speeds of over five times the speed of sound - or around 6,200 km/h - normally fly towards targets at lower elevations than ballistic missiles, BBC reported. North Korea has joined a limited group of nations working to build hypersonic missiles, which include the United States and China. In addition to this, the supreme leader Kim Jong Un was photographed observing the test alongside officials, according to state media. As per reports, it was the first time he has formally witnessed a missile launch since March 2020.

UN chief expressed concerns over the hypersonic missile launch

Meanwhile, the newest launch, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, is extremely concerning. The European Union also encouraged the secretive state to "respond constructively" to the United States' willingness to engage in diplomacy, Sky News reported. As per Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan also denounced the missile launch, saying it jeopardises regional peace and security.

