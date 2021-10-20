North Korea Confirms Test Of Submarine-launched Missile With 'advanced Technologies'

North Korea confirmed that it successfully tested a new submarine-launched ballistic missile (SBLM) on Tuesday, October 19. North Korea’s state news outlet KCNA said that the missile had “advanced control guidance technologies” which could make it challenging to track. Especially in recent weeks, North Korea has carried out an array of weapons tests, launching what could be hypersonic and long-range weapons. However, the United Nations (UN) prohibits the secretive nation from testing ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons.

As per BBC report, ballistic missiles are considered more dangerous than cruise missiles because they can carry comparatively more powerful payloads and have a longer range than flies faster. The North Korean state media has said on Wednesday that its Tuesday missile had “controlling and homing” technology that allowed it to move literally. Also releasing the pictures of the test, the outlet said that the ballistic missile was capable of “gliding and jumping movement.”

While KCNA said that the missile was launched from the same submarine that launched an older missile in a 2016 test, it remains unclear if North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attended the test. Additionally, South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, as per BBC, said one missile was launched from the port of Sinpo in North Korea and it landed in the East Sea, also known as the Sea of Japan.

The latest missile launch by North Korea came in the backdrop of Pyongyang conducting several tests of the newly developed weapon systems -- submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBM) in the region. Just earlier this month, Sputnik stated that the Japanese coast guard flagged a violation of its economic zone by a North Korean ship with an alleged missile on board. Notably, the Japanese authorities had previously issued a warning regarding a potential ballistic missile launch. Citing media reports, Sputnik further said that Japanese authorities directed the fishing vessels in the area about the risk of falling debris.

‘Extremely regrettable’: Japan on North Korya's tests

Meanwhile, Japan Times reported that PM Kishida said on Tuesday that North Korea fired off two ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Reportedly, while speaking with the reporters as he kickstarted the campaigning for the October 31 Lower House election in the country, the Japanese PM slammed Pyongyang’s repeated ballistic missile launches last month and termed it “extremely regrettable.” He added that Tokyo was working to analyse the details of the launches and gearing up for "unforeseen circumstances".

IMAGE: AP

