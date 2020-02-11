North Korea Continues To Import Oil, Alcohol Despite Sanctions: UN

Despite sanctions imposed by the United Nations on North Korea, the country has continued to importer greater amounts of oil along with luxury cars and alcohol. According to an annual report delivered on February 10 to the UN Security Council, North Korea 'violates the resolutions' through these illicit imports of petroleum. The report was conducted by UN experts who are responsible for monitoring the application of sanctions.

The global agency has quoted the UN report saying North Korea has increased procurement including through a significant increase in the number of large foreign-flagged tankers which directly deliver to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea on several occasions. The 67-page UN report also stated that the country imported and exported nearly $370 million worth of coal with the help of Chinese barges. The document submitted to the UNSC North Korea sanctions committee will be made public next month.

UN sanctions on North Korea

North Korea has been sanctioned by the UN since 2006 and has been intensified by the 15-membered UNSC over the years in order to halt the funding of Pyongyang's nuclear and ballistic missile programs. However, the UN monitors have noted that the sanctions have still not been successful. Nonetheless, these sanctions have caused an escalation of tensions between North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump.

The negotiations between Pyongyang and Washington have not progressed over the issues of sanctions and relief. Under the leadership of Trump, it was for the first time ever in 2018 that the US started talks with North Korea. The UN Panel of Experts has reportedly said that they received a report from the US in the previous year with satellite images and data covering from January 1, 2019, to October 31, 2019.

The US report also showed that North Korea has authorized the import quotas for refined oil. The UN report seen by global news agency requested the Russian Federation and China to make more conclusive evidence in order to make any judgements.

(With agency inputs)