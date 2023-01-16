After United Nations Chief Antonio Guterres criticised North Korea's nuclear programmes, Pyongyang on Saturday accused Guterres of portraying "typical double standards" and committing the "dangerous act of destroying the trust of the world community in the UN."

According to a report published by the Korean Central News Agency, a senior official in North Korea’s foreign ministry, Jo Chol Su said the UN Chief was neglecting a "reckless arms build-up" by the United States that was "constantly bringing all sorts of nuclear strike means to the Korean peninsula and the region," reported Independent citing the agency.

North Korea accuses UN chief of showing 'typical double standards'

This development came after the UN chief called North Korea's nuclear programmes a "clear and present danger." Guterres told a Security Council meeting on January 12 that "the unlawful nuclear weapons programme being pursued by the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea is a clear and present danger, driving risks and geopolitical tensions to new heights."

Guterres said that it was North Korea's responsibility to follow its international obligations and return to talks aimed at getting Pyongyang to stop carrying out its nuclear weapons programs. "The onus is on the DPRK to comply with its international obligations and return to the negotiating table." Meanwhile, Jo accused Guterres of having "no moral and legal qualification" to be part of the UN Security Council because of its wartime and colonial past.

North Korea's Kim calls on to build security weapons to counter America

Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also called to build more security weapons to face the United States. During a meeting with the ruling Worker's Party, Kim called on for the development of new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and a larger nuclear arsenal where he also highlighted the need to secure overwhelming military power" to defend its sovereignty and security, the state media reported.

However, this isn't the first time that North Korea has slammed the UN Chief for standing with America. Earlier in November last year, the foreign minister of North Korea had accused Guterres of supporting the United States, showing impartiality, and failing to maintain objectivity.

Image: AP