North Korea Decides To Pardon All Those Convicted Ahead Of Late Leaders' Birthdays: Report

In order to mark the birthday of its late leaders, North Korea has decided to pardon convicted people. North Korean authorities have decided to grant amnesty to those who have been convicted of carrying out criminal activities against the country and the people, reported Yonhap news agency citing the Korean Central News Agency. The decision will reportedly come into effect on January 30.

The decision to grant amnesty has been taken by the Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly. The decision to give pardon to the convicted has been taken to mark the 110th birthday of Kim II-Sung and the 80th birthday of Kim Jong-il. The authorities will not only grant amnesty to the convicted, but also help them in leading normal lives in society. As per the news report, the amnesty is reportedly part of the efforts that the North Korean authorities have been taking to encourage social unity.

North Korea to grant amnesty to convicted people

The North Korean authorities have decided to grant amnesty to convicted people amid economic difficulties owing to the border controls imposed to control the spread of COVID-19. The authorities seek to increase the loyalty towards Kim Jong-un, the supreme leader of North Korea since 2011. Reportedly, North Korea had granted amnesty in August 2020 before the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the ruling Workers Party. The decision to grant amnesty comes ahead of the birthday of Kim Jong-il, the late father of current leader Kim Jong-un. The birthday of Kim Jong-il falls on February 16 and the birthday of Kim Il-sung, the late grandfather of Kim Jong-un falls on April 15.

Kim Jong-un decides to bolster military capability

Earlier this month, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced to bolster the military capability and continue to have rules against COVID-19 in the country, reported AP citing Korean Central News Agency. Kim Jong Un made the remarks at the five-day plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party. He ordered the production of modern weapons systems to boost the capabilities of the military forces. He called for the “absolute loyalty" of the defence forces of the country to the ruling party.

(Inputs from AP)