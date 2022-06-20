North Korea Declares 'epidemic' Of Unidentified Intestinal Disease; 800 Families Fall Prey

North Korea on June 18 declared an epidemic of an unidentified intestinal disease, DPRK’s state media reported. At least 800 families have reportedly been suffering from what is being described as the "acute enteric epidemic" in country’s South Hwanghae Province, located approximately 75 miles south of Pyongyang, North’s capital. The disease which is being probed by medical teams and epidemiological investigators causes infection in the gastrointestinal tract. South Korean officials have reportedly called the infection somewhat like cholera or typhoid.

The recent outbreak has further exacerbated the country’s struggle with the food crisis as the ruling Kim Jong Un authoritarian government battles the mounting cases of COVID-19 infections. KCNA reported that the nuclear armed country has resorted to stringent preventive measures such as quarantines, and thorough screening and monitoring of all the citizens for symptoms.

'Rapid Diagnosis and Treatment Team' activated

A "Rapid Diagnosis and Treatment Team” has been activated to test the vulnerable population that includes children and the elderly to ensure that the spread does not reach the key agricultural areas. The government has been carrying out stringent sanitisation and disinfection of the sewage and other waste plants as well as the landfills. North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has ordered the pharmacies to deliver the medications to those infected mainly in the areas of South Hwanghae Province where the disease has peaked.

An official in charge of emergency epidemic work in North Korea, Ryu Yong Chol, told state-affiliated KCNA that the new disease is contagious and could contaminate food, beverages, and the belongings when it comes in contact with an infected individual. North Korean health officials have strictly warned those with symptoms to isolate immediately and seek medical care. The outbreak of the "enteric epidemic”comes at a time when North Korea has recorded 19,310 new fever cases.

It, however, remains unclear if those patients have all tested positive for Coronavirus. As many as 4.6 million have shown fever symptoms since COVID-19 outbreak, KCNA reported. DPRK also registered 73 "fever" deaths. More than 23,100 cases of fever were registered for the third consecutive day last week.

Image: AP/Shutterstock