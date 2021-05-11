North Korea Declares 'zero Cases' Of Coronavirus In New Report To WHO

North Korea has told the World Health Organization (WHO) that it has registered zero cases of the novel coronavirus after conducting approximately 43,052 tests countrywide. In its weekly monitoring report, the communist nation declared testing only 751 people between April 23 to 29 and labelled at least 139 of those cases as influenza-like illness. North Korea became the first country to shut its border with neighbouring China in January 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic began spreading in the People’s Republic.

With more than a year and several variants of SARS-CoV-2 ravaging the countries worldwide, North Korea has still not clearly communicated the status of the pandemic within its territorial boundaries. In a televised translated statement, Colin Zwirko, of the Korea Risk Group told NK and DW News that the truth about North Korea’s coronavirus situation is that “We don't know.” He went on to say, that there aren't any sources inside the country to verify North Korea’s claims and neither the humanitarian or embassy workers.

In its report, submitted to the WHO, the country claimed it had no cases and denies that it could be because of lack of testing. North Korea’s state-controlled news agencies meanwhile claim that the isolated country has been able to contain the virus within the boundaries as it has no contact as such with the outside world or the travellers coming from abroad. Some others broadcasted that it was North Korea’s “world-class” public health system that has kept cases to zero.

“Considering the special relationship between China and North Korea, there is a high possibility that a COVID-19 case was found in North Korea before South Korea, but considering the health situation and capacity of North Korea, it is unlikely that the patient was confirmed,” Hwang Seung-sik, a Spatio-temporal epidemiologist at Seoul National University told the Diplomat. “If the North Korean authorities do not officially acknowledge the confirmed cases, no one knows how serious the situation there has become. A lot of time has already passed,” his statement translated.

'Barely any food' due to COVID-19 pandemic

North Korea Human Rights Watch report, earlier last month, had claimed that there was "barely any food" going into North Korea from China for months, and many citizens at the border areas had succumbed to hunger. The missionary, on condition of anonymity, had also disclosed that North Korea’s prohibition of "free market" trade has led to a famine amid the COVID-19 pandemic worse than one that hit in the 1990s when the Soviet Union collapsed, and food supplies had hampered due to post-war North Korea's Stalinist economic system.

IMAGE: AP