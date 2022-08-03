North Korea Denounces Nancy Pelosi's Visit To Taiwan, Terms It US' 'impudent Intervention'

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan has drawn sharp criticism from North Korea, which described it as an "impudent intervention" by Washington into another country's internal affairs. Despite strong protests by China, Pelosi arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday, becoming the highest-ranking US official to visit the self-ruled island nation in the last 25 years. Reacting to the development, the North Korean Foreign Ministry stated that Pelosi's visit is raising a serious concern of the world community as it infringes on China's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"The current situation clearly shows that the impudent interference of the US in internal affairs of other countries and its intentional political and military provocations are, indeed, the root cause of harassed peace and security in the region," a spokesperson for the ministry told the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). The spokesperson went on to say that North Korea firmly rejects any outside involvement in the Taiwan issue and fully supports the Chinese government's correct position to preserve its territorial integrity and national sovereignty diligently.

Our visit reiterates that America stands with Taiwan: a robust, vibrant democracy and our important partner in the Indo-Pacific. pic.twitter.com/2sSRJXN6ST — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) August 2, 2022

US won't abandon its commitment to Taiwan: Pelosi

"The US scheme to disturb the growth and development of China and its efforts for accomplishing the cause of reunification is bound to go bankrupt," the North Korean foreign ministry claimed. Notably, Pyongyang has openly emphasised its close relations with Beijing in the midst of escalating Sino-US tension. Meanwhile, Pelosi has stressed that the US will not abandon its commitment to Taiwan amid the Chinese government's threat. “Today the world faces a choice between democracy and autocracy. America’s determination to preserve democracy, here in Taiwan and around the world, remains ironclad," She remarked during her visit to Taipei, the AP reported.

China summons US ambassador over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan

It is pertinent to mention here that China has summoned the US ambassador over Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. China’s Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng strongly protested against Pelosi’s trip to the island nation, with US envoy Nicholas Burns. Notably, China asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan, despite the island's self-government for more than seven decades. However, Taipei has countered Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic ties with democracies, particularly the United States, which China frequently opposes.

Image: AP