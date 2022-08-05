North Korea Denounces US' Criticism, Calls Washington 'Kingpin Of Nuclear Proliferation'

In a recent development, North Korea's permanent mission to the United Nations (UN) slammed the United States for being critical of its nuclear programme. During the 10th Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) at the UN headquarters in New York, North Korea launched a scathing attack on the US for its "anti-DPRK aggressive clamour".It further alleged that the United States was the driving force behind efforts to undermine the cornerstone of the non-proliferation framework.

"It is the peak of busy blaming that the United States alleges somebody's 'nuclear threats' given the fact that it is the kingpin of nuclear proliferation. We will never tolerate any attempt by the US and its servile forces to groundlessly accuse our state and encroach upon our sovereign rights and national interests," North Korea's permanent mission stated, as per Yonhap news agency.

Earlier, US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken had criticised Pyongyang for continuing to develop its "illegal nuclear programme" and its persistent provocations in the region. His statements came while addressing the NPT conference on August 1.

US calls on North Korea for dialogue over denuclearisation

Meanwhile, Philip Goldberg, the US ambassador to South Korea, urged Pyongyang to respond to Washington's proposals for discussion over denuclearisation. He also emphasised the firm objective of completely denuclearising Korean Peninsula through diplomacy. He made these remarks before attending a meeting with South Korean Unification Minister Kwon Young-se in Seoul on Friday.

"Our goal remains the denuclearisation, the complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula. "We want to make it clear to the DPRK that its unlawful and destabilising activities would have consequences," Goldberg told reporters, as per Yonhap.

North Korea ramped up its missile tests in recent months

Meanwhile, amid the growing threat of potential nuclear test by North Korea, the United States claimed that it is ready to respond to any such provocation along with its allies. According to media reports, North Korea has tested several short- to long-range missiles since the beginning of this year. So far in 2022, North Korea has conducted as many as 16 rounds of missile launches, including seven rounds in January itself, the most in any single month. According to some experts, North Korea will most likely utilise the nuclear test to develop warheads for tactical nuclear weapons aimed at targets in South Korea.

Image: AP