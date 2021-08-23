North Korea Develops Own PCR Equipment For COVID-19 Tests, Claims Global Standard: Report

In attempts to ward off new strains of the COVID-19, North Korea has developed its own Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) equipment to conduct coronavirus tests. As part of the anti-virus effort, state media Rodong Sinmun reported that scientists and technicians at the State Academy of Sciences have developed a PCR system that meets global standards for the first time. North Korea has not reported the actual number of coronavirus infections since the pandemic began, even though it sealed its borders and restricted travel.

Many countries currently use PCR as a standard test for COVID-19 that works by finding the virus's genetic information, or RNA, in a sample taken from a patient. North Korea has conducted PCR testing when reporting to the World Health Organization; however, this marks the first time Pyongyang has announced it has developed its own PCR equipment. The ruling Worker's Party's newspaper informed that the equipment was introduced as one of the recent achievements made under leader Kim Jong Un's push to localise machinery, tools and materials amid international sanctions and border closures that sharply reduced trade.

Coronavirus measures in North Korea

KCNA reported that North Korea is also tightening coronavirus measures amid the global spread of the contagious lambda and delta variants. According to the news agency, the isolated nation is “intensifying the struggle to strengthen antivirus measures at all levels to fight against the spread of the viral variants prevalent in many countries and regions”. North Korea also has measures in the works to standardise disinfection and prohibit unrestrained movement of people and goods in offices and businesses.

Moreover, education and control are being reportedly stepped up to ensure that everyone follows the regulations, including wearing masks in public places. North Korea was one of the first countries to close its border as the virus emerged in China, with borders sealed in January 2020. Video footage released by KCNA had shown health workers carrying out disinfection work in various areas, including stores in Pyongyang, to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

Image Credit: AP/Pixabay