North Korea Digging 'shortcut' To Tunnel Leading To Shuttered Nuclear Test Site: Report

Despite international condemnation, North Korea has been suspected of maintaining clandestine nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs. Seeing through all efforts against nuclear proliferation, Pyongyang has reportedly started digging "a shortcut" to reach shuttered nuclear Tunnel 3 in a bid to access a test site in Punggye-RI. According to analysts at the James Martin Center for Non-Proliferation Studies (CNS), satellite images from March showed prominent snaps of repair at the secluded site, indicating North Korea must be on track to get the test place up and running, South Korean media reports suggested.

The images snapped by Maxar Technology also depicted "very early signs of activity" that possibly took place in the "last few days." The actions included, the construction of a new building, repair of an existing one, and residue sawdust at the Punggye-RI site, CNS said. However, some analysts also flagged that it could take years to get the once-abandoned site ready for crucial tests.

Nevertheless, with North Korean authoritarian leader Kim Jong-un having changed course to beefing up nuclear arsenal alongside ballistic and hypersonic missiles, it is only a month's matter to dig up a tunnel to the said site with full-force labour. "North Korea abruptly stopped its initial construction work to restore the entrance to Tunnel 3, and it is digging up the side [of the tunnel]. In this way, it seems like it will be possible to restore [the facilities] in a month," Yonhap quoted a source as saying.

[IMAGE: MAXAR]

North Korea's nuclear site could be 'ready in months'

According to analysts, there are two key theories over the expediting construction work at the site. The move indicated Pyongyang has "made some decision" about conducting nuclear tests at the site, an analyst reckoned, as reported by BBC. Secondly, they just plan to bring the test site back in action to show nuclear readiness to resume explosive testing. The developments also align with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's aide's statement made in January, when they had promised to "examine the issue of restarting all temporarily-suspended activities." Although, the level of damage inflicted upon the sites will only ensure the expected time for the tunnel and the Punggye-RI to be ready "preliminarily."

It is to mention that Punggye-RI is located in the northeast of the country. The former nuclear test site was announced to be closed and dismantled in 2018 as a part of diplomatic rapprochement with South Korea and the US. Pyongyang invited international media to witness the demolition of the site but refused to include nuclear activity watchdogs. The said site is famous for successfully conducting six nuclear tests since 2006.

North Korea defies UN ban

The developments ensue Pyongyang's defiant testing of intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) last week, which landed near Japan's northernmost mainland. Tokyo and South Korea said that the ICBM ranged an altitude of 6,200 km and travelled 1,080 km before coming down 90 miles west of the Oshima Peninsula in Hokkaido. Hwasong-17, the missile, was said to be the most enormous liquid-fuelled projectile ever launched from a road-mobile launcher. The test was said to be the first since 2017, marking significant up-gradation in North Korea's arsenal aimed at targeting America.

(Image: AP)