North Korea is destroying the 'symbol of peace' between the two divided Koreas which is apparently a floating hotel in Mount Kumgang, which translates to "Diamond" in the Korean language. The floating hotel has been symbolic of a rare moment of reconciliation between citizens of the two countries which have been at war since WWII. Located just 30 minutes north of the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the floating resort was co-managed by the two Koreas and was one of the rare areas of cooperation between the two hostile countries.

An official from the South Korean Unification Ministry told CNN that DPRK has started "dismantling activity" to turn the last sign of peace into ruins, following the reports that several buildings in the region were also being demolished. Since1998, tourists from both North and South Korea started crossing the border to visit Kumgang where parted families were also reunited as a symbol of love and peace. The region abounds in extensive infrastructure and hosts several hotels, and by 2008 more than a million South Koreans arrived to witness the floating resort.

Kim Jong-un by the Hotel Haegumgang, in the Mount Kumgang resort town, whose facilities he criticised. Credit: AP

Region of much-publicized reunions of separated families

Onjonggak Rest House is located at the foot of Mount Kumgang where the much-publicized reunions of separated families from South and North take place, according to the outlet. This week the DPRK government destroyed the Hyundai Asan's office at Kumgang. The tourist area was managed by a South Korean-owned company. "Mount Kumgang tours improved inter-Korean reconciliation and served as a pivotal point for inter-Korean exchange," Hyundai Asan spokesman Park Sung-UK had told CNN of the site being destroyed. The DPRK started the work to demolish the famous Hotel Haegumgang in April.

The hotel that once floated in Australia's Great Barrier Reef was moved to Kumgang and opened to tourists in 2000, CNN reports. But it stopped the tourist from visiting in 2008 after a North Korean soldier shot and killed a South Korean woman. The unidentified woman had inadvertently crossed the highly sensitive boundaries of the military zone from the region of Mount Kumgang.