North Korea Dismisses Nuclear Talks With US, Calls America's Approach 'hostile'

North Korea not only dismissed the idea of talks with the United States but accused Washington of pursuing a hostile policy against Pyongyang. North Korea also termed the US diplomacy “spurious” after US President Joe Biden administration said that it was open to diplomatic negotiations on ‘the complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.’ in a series of statements of North Korean foreign ministry by KCNA news agency on May 2, the government said that the American diplomacy was a “spurious signboard” for Biden administration to “cover up its hostile acts."

After the White House on April 30 expressed its goals for denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula while Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated that the United States will take a “calibrated, practical approach that is open to and will explore diplomacy” with North Korea. However, Kwon Jong Gun, director-general of the department of US affairs of the foreign ministry cited Biden’s first policy speech to Congress on Wednesday where US President said that the nuclear programs in North Korea s well as Iran posed threats and they shall be addressed through “diplomacy and stern deterrence.”

According to Kwon, the speech was “intolerable” and “a big blunder.” While using initials of his North Korea’s official name, he further added, “His [Biden’s] statement clearly reflects his intent to keep enforcing the hostile policy toward the DPRK as it had been done by the US for over half a century.” Kwon also concluded that since the US’ has made its position clear, North Korea “will be compelled to press for corresponding measures, and with time the US will find itself in a very grave situation.”

North Korea accuses US of insulting Kim’s dignity

Further, in a separate statement, a North Korean foreign ministry spokesperson accused the United States of insulting the dignity of Kim Jong Un’s leadership by criticising Pyongyang’s human rights situation. The unnamed spokesperson reported by the state media stated that the human rights criticism by Washington is a provocation that according to Pyongyang reveals that the US is “girding itself up for an all-out showdown” with North Korea. The official added, “We have warned the US sufficiently enough to understand that it will get hurt if it provokes us.”

Image credits: AP