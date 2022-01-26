North Korea Elevates Agricultural Ministry To State Commission Amid Food Crisis: Report

North Korean authorities have decided to elevate its agricultural ministry to the state commission. The decision of North Korea comes as the country has announced agriculture development as one of the topmost priorities for the new year amid food shortage, Yonhap news agency reported. The Standing Committee of the Supreme People's Assembly of North Korea has taken the decision to improve the country's "agriculture production in a unified manner."

The North Korean cabinet and other authorities will take the necessary measures needed to implement the order, Yonhap news agency reported citing North's official Korean Central Broadcasting Station. The decision of the North Korean authorities comes about a month after the government announced the measures that they would be implemented to develop the country's agriculture sector during the ruling plenary party meeting. In the ruling plenary party meeting, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had announced measures needed to address "rural questions" and insisted that these measures are among the most important tasks faced by the country. As per the news report, North Korea is witnessing a shortage of food by around 1 million tons each year and COVID-19 border controls have reportedly resulted in further affecting the food shortage.

North Korea announces to boost military capability

North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un committed to boosting the military capability and maintaining the anti-COVID-19 rules to curb the spread of the virus, according to AP. During the five-day plenary meeting of the ruling Workers Party, Kim Jong-un stated that they needed to better the economy of the country. The North Korean leader highlighted that amid the growing unstable military environment on the Korean Peninsula and politics across the world, they need to bolster the country's military defence system, AP reported citing Korean Central News Agency.

Kim Jong-un has directed the officials to produce powerful and modern weapon systems to boost the country's defence system. Furthermore, he called for the military's loyalty to the ruling party led by him. During the plenary session, Kim Jong-un highlighted the country's progress in the agricultural, construction, electricity, mining, forestry and many other sectors. The ruling Workers Party meeting was conducted to review past projects and make decisions on the new policies that will be implemented in the country.

Inputs from AP

Image: AP