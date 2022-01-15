North Korea Encouraging Citizens To Make Manure From Own Human Waste Amid China Shortage

Amid the shortage of the supply of agricultural manure from China due to border closures, North Korea’s Kim Jon Un has asked the citizens to manufacture the fertilizers with their own human waste. The DPRK has officially declared securing enough manure as the countrywide issue and their first official "struggle" of 2022, the Daily NK reported. The autocratic communist leader Kim Jong-Un has declared that only those citizens who are able to fulfil their “manure quota” will be allowed in the markets as the regime is left with no option but to resort to such sweeping methods.

The decision was prompted as the shortage of manure turned critical and the communist nation, which imports most products from China, was left in limbo. South Korea has also instated strict COVID-19 measures and has sealed borders. It has been issuing the “quarantine passes” to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by verifying residents’ vaccination status at the border, but trade largely has halted. North Korean news agencies reported that in the province of Yanggang, the DPRK’s Central Committee ordered that the markets must shorten their operating hours by at least 60 minutes in order to afford the time to produce the ‘manure’.

Citizens fighting 'battle for manure'

Markets that operated from 2:00 to 5:00 in the afternoon, are now operating from 3:00 to 5:00, according to the Daily NK newspaper. The citizens are fighting the “battle for manure”, it reported, adding that only those who managed to fulfil their manure quota were allowed to enter market, for others there were repercussions. North Korea has been struggling to meet its demands for fertilisers and has been relying on alternative, manure production, a substitute for fertiliser needed for farming and keeping the communist countries’ food production going.

At the Fourth Plenary Meeting of the Eighth Central Committee late last year, North Korea committed to resolving the nation’s food problem as the “top task” for achieving rural development in 2022. It is now encouraging the citizens to manufacture "homemade" manure to help tackle the shortage. Multiple reports suggest that North Koreans started to "produce fertiliser from human waste" rigorously after authorities launched a 10-day drive to boost the supply. Each citizen was assigned to meet the quota of 150 kilograms of manure. Meanwhile, state factory workers had to produce 500 kilograms of manure from January 4 to January 14.