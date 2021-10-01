North Korea Fires Another ‘newly Developed’ Anti-aircraft Missile Accelerating Bid For War

In its straight second launch this week demonstrating ‘combat readiness’, nuclear-armed North Korea on Thursday test-fired a new anti-aircraft missile with twin rudder controls, double impulse flight engine. and other advanced new technologies, state’s official press Korean Central News Agency said, Friday.

The anti-aircraft missile had a "remarkable combat performance”, it reported. Pyongyang’s official Rodong Sinmun newspaper carried the image of the missile ascending in full combustion into the sky from a launch vehicle, adding one more milestone in its recent concatenation ballistic missiles and advanced weaponry test in breach of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions that prohibit the communist regime from acquisitions and launch of such missiles and warheads.

The launch was overseen by Pak Jong Chon, a member of the ruling Workers' Party's powerful politburo and Central Committee, and was not attended by the autocratic communist leader Kim Jong-Un, reports have confirmed.

"The remarkable combat performance of the new-type anti-aircraft missile with features of rapid responsiveness and guidance accuracy of the missile control system as well as the substantial increase in the distance of downing air targets has been verified," KCNA said in a report carried on Oct. 1.

Just two days ago, the country test-fired its newly developed hypersonic missile 'Hwasong-8' off the east coast as part of its efforts to achieve its five-year weapons development plan. The projectile splashed into waters just outside Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ) escalating tensions with South Korea, Japan, and the US. The Democratic People's Republic of Korea, in recent weeks, has tested ballistic missiles and a cruise missile with potential nuclear capabilities and has been steadily developing and testing advanced missiles with guiding manoeuvrability and the gliding flight characteristics of the detached hypersonic gliding warhead.

The United States had earlier strongly condemned the DPRK's missile launches. US Department of State said in a statement that such test fires were “in violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions and poses a threat to the DPRK's neighbours and the international community. We remain committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and call on them to engage in dialogue.”

North accuses US of 'hostile policies', Seoul of 'prioritizing its Western ally'

North Korean Ambassador Kim Song, meanwhile, on the last day of the UNGA accused the United States of enacting “hostile policies” on the Korean peninsula and demanded that the Biden administration must permanently end joint military exercises with Seoul. His remarks came shortly after South Korea’s military said in a statement that the North fired an unidentified projectile into its eastern waters near the EEZ of Japan.

Accusing South Korea of “betrayal” Kim justified North Korea’s development of a “war deterrent” as he said via a translator in a speech this week that North Korea’s missile testing and weaponry was a necessity to defend the country against the US threats. The authoritarian leader warned South Korea of “prioritizing its Western ally” over “national harmony,” as he demanded that the US must “permanently” stop its military intervention in Korean Peninsula which the North describes as “invasion rehearsals.”