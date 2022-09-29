North Korea Fires Missile Towards Eastern Waters Hours After US VP Harris Visits South

South Korea on Thursday, 29 September, said that North Korea has fired a missile toward its eastern waters within a week. Pyongyang's missile launch comes amid US Vice President Kamala Harris' visit to Seoul. During her visit, Harris visited the demilitarized zone (DMZ) which separates North Korea and South Korea.

The previous missile launches by North Korea towards its eastern water were conducted on Sunday and Wednesday ahead of Harris' visit to Seoul. South Korea on Wednesday said that North Korea has fired a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters. Meanwhile, Japan's PM office also confirmed that Pyongyang fired a suspected ballistic missile.

Earlier on 25 September, North Korea launched a short-range ballistic missile towards its eastern seas, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said, adding that Pyongyang fired the missile from the western inland region of Taechon, according to AP. The missile flew 600 kilometres cross-country and reached an altitude of 60 kilometres before landing in waters off North Korea’s eastern coast. The members of South Korea's National Security Council described North Korea's launch of the ballistic missile as a "clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions."

Kamala Harris visits DMZ

On September 29, Kamala Harris visited the DMZ. She visited the top of a ridge, near guard towers and security cameras at the DMZ, according to AP. Harris watched through binoculars as a South Korean colonel showed her military installations on the southern side. The US military colonel also pointed at some of the defences along the military demarcation line. Prior to her visit to DMZ, the US VP also interacted with US service members and some of their relatives at the Camp Bonifas Dining Facility. She described North Korea's ballistic missile launches as "provocations" which were meant to "destabilise the peace and security of the region".

Harris & Yoon Suk-yeol condemn North Korea's 'ballistic missile launches'

US Vice President Kamala Harris and South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol condemned North Korea's "provocative nuclear rhetoric and ballistic missile launches." The two reaffirmed their commitment to "complete denuclearization" of the Korean Peninsula. During the meeting, Harris and Yoon Suk-yeol discussed the response of the US and South Korea to "potential future provocations," which will include trilateral cooperation with Japan. US Vice President emphasised that the action of North Korea poses a threat to peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region and the entire international community.

The readout of the meeting released by White House reads, "They condemned the DPRK’s provocative nuclear rhetoric and ballistic missile launches, in violation of UN Security Council resolutions, and they discussed our response to potential future provocations, including through trilateral cooperation with Japan. "

