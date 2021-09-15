North Korea Fires Projectiles Into East Sea, Japan Says It's Prepared For 'contingencies'

Just three days after testing long-range projectiles, Kim Jong-un led North Korea fired two ballistic missiles towards the eastern sea, Associated Press reported citing South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff General Won In-choul. Both the missiles, according to the General, were fired on Wednesday afternoon (local time) from the Centre of Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) and landed in waters. The same was confirmed by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who remarked that the projectiles landed outside its Exclusive Economic Zone. However, he asserted that the missiles jeopardised regional security and that his country was prepared for any "contingencies".

“The firings threaten the peace and safety of Japan and the region and are absolutely outrageous,” Suga said. “The government of Japan is determined to further step up our vigilance and surveillance to be prepared for any contingencies,” Suga was quoted as saying by AP.

Instructions by the Prime Minister in Response to the Missile Launch by North Korea (12:42)https://t.co/p6vNsrrodL — PM's Office of Japan (@JPN_PMO) September 15, 2021

In recent months, tensions have risen in the Korean Peninsula with Pyongyang irked by the growing Seoul-Tokyo-Washington alliance. It is imperative to note that soon after the projectiles landed in the sea, both South Korean and American intelligence agents started a full-fledged analysis into the launch. Meanwhile, Won confirmed that his country has also fuel;led surveillance against the North.

North Korea tests ballistic missiles threatening Japan

North Korea on Sunday, 12 September, test-fired a new type of long-range cruise missile over the weekend that was launched off approximately 932 miles for over two hours, then hit its targets in North Korean airspace before plunging into the territorial waters, Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported on Sunday. “The efficiency and practicality of the weapon system operation were confirmed to be excellent,” the report stated, adding that the “new type” of missile range, if accurate, would have the capability to hit as far as Tokyo.

The new missile launch comes as North Korea seeks to expand its military capabilities amid the stalemate in nuclear negotiations with the United States, according to the reports. It travelled for 7,580 seconds, along the “oval and pattern-8 flight orbits”, the KCNA reported. Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato reportedly said that Japan was “worried” about the missile launch and was working in collaboration with the US and South Korea to monitor the event.

“This activity highlights [North Korea’s] continuing focus on developing its military program and the threats that poses to its neighbours and the international community,” the US Indo-Pacific command said in a statement, adding that the missile test posed “threats” to the neighbourhood countries.

