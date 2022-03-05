North Korea Fires Suspected Ballistic Missile In Sea Near Japan's Exclusive Economic Zone

North Korea on Saturday launched its ninth weapon tests this year as it fired a ballistic missile off its coast into the sea, South Korea’s military informed in a statement. The test fire comes as the nuclear negotiations with the United States have faltered, and the former rejected any prospects of talks with the Biden administration. According to South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff, DPRK fired the missile from an area in close proximity with its capital Pyongyang. The missile flew approximately 270 kilometers (168 miles) eastward at a maximum altitude of 560 kilometers (348 miles), Associated Press reported on Friday.

Both US and South Korean intelligence officials were analysing the launch. Japan's Defence Ministry assessed the weapon and announced that it is possibly ballistic. Meanwhile, Japan's Coast Guard issued a warning to the sailing vessels nearby in the sea, stating that the weapon is a potential ballistic missile.

It further informed that the missile has landed in the waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. There were no immediate reports of damages. South Korea's presidential office informed in a statement that the national security adviser Suh Hoon has ordered an emergency National Security Council meeting to discuss the threat from North Korea’s ballistic missile tests, which comes as talks with the United States paused completely.

People watch a TV showing a file image of North Korea's missile launch during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in South Korea. [Credit: AP]

DPRK's purported hypersonic missile this year

The recent launch, on March 4, comes after the North fired a ballistic missile on Sunday last week, that flew about 300 kilometers (190 miles) at a maximum altitude of about 600 kilometers (370 miles). The test launch, as per North Korea, was designed to test a camera system which it planned to install on a spy satellite that is undergoing a developmental phase. DPRK also launched purported hypersonic missile this year, the first intermediate range missile since 2017, the US Pacific military had reportedly informed, as it suspected that North Korea could up the ante in the months to come.

North Korea’s authoritative leader Kim Jong-un had ordered the Politburo members to resume the tests of nuclear devices and ICBMs, at the ruling Workers Party conference last month. This comes as prospects of talks derailed after Trump and Kim's second meeting in February 2019, and the former Trump administration was voted out of power. North Korea demands relaxation of sanctions for dismantling its nuclear arsenal. And while the Biden administration has appealed to hold talks, the North had dismissed the offer. Japan Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi on Friday said that North Korea's latest missile landed outside the country’s exclusive economic zone [EEZ].

