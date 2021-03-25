North Korea fires two 'ballistic missiles' into Sea of Japan, Tokyo discusses response

North Korea on Thursday is said to have fired two ‘projectiles’ into the sea from the South Hamgyong Province off the east coast. According to Sky News, the South Korean military said the projectiles were fired at about 7:06 am and 7:25 am. South Korean military officials are reportedly in touch with their American counterparts. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has accused North Korea of firing two ballistic missiles.

Suga took to Twitter this morning and strongly condemned Pyongyang’s action, calling it a violation of the United Nations resolutions. Suga said the missiles fell into the Sea of Japan outside the country’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ). A 200 nautical mile area from the landmass of any nation is known as its exclusive economic zone, defining the sea border.

Suga called for greater vigilance at the sea, adding that he immediately held a National Security Council (NSC) meeting to discuss gathering more information and explore a response to Pyongyang’s action. “We are determined to work closely with the United States, South Korea, and other related countries to firmly protect the lives and peaceful lives of the people,” the Japanese Prime Minister said.

North Korea tests short-range missiles

This comes a day after senior White House officials confirmed two short-range missile tests by North Korea over the past weekend. US President Joe Biden, while interacting with reporters on Wednesday, downplayed the seriousness of the missile tests, calling it “business as usual”. When asked about the missile launch by North Korea, Biden said, “According to the Defense Department, it’s business as usual. There’s no new wrinkle in what they did”.

Last weekend’s missile test by North Korea came days after Kim Jong-Un’s sister Kim Yo-Jong threatened the United States and South Korea for holding a joint military drill. Kim Yo’s statement was issued as US State Secretary Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Llyod Austin arrived in Seoul for talks with their counterparts. Relations between Pyongyang and Washington have hit a roadblock with no substantial agreement in sight despite three meetings between former US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un between 2018 and 2019.

(Image Credit: AP)