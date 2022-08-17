North Korea Fires Two Cruise Missiles As South Korea-US To Hold Massive Military Drills

North Korea appears to have conducted a test firing of two cruise missiles towards the Yellow sea on Wednesday, 17 August, the South Korean military has claimed, as per Yonhap news agency. The statement from the South Korean military comes as country President Yoon Suk-yeol held a press conference to mark the 100th day since taking office. North Korea's first known launch of a cruise missile since January came a day after South Korean, Japanese and US forces started preliminary drills just before their joint military exercise, named Ulchi Freedom Shield which is scheduled to take place between August 22 to September 1 in Seoul.

Earlier on Monday, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol offered "audacious" economic assistance to North Korea if it takes denuclearisation steps. The speech of the South Korean President on Liberation Day came days after North Korea accused South Korea of introducing COVID-19 to their country and warned of "deadly" retaliatory measures. Meanwhile, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres offered support for "fully denuclearise North Korea". He made the remarks while meeting South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul on 12 August. According to AP, Guterres affirmed the UN’s “clear commitment to the full, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and DPRK." In his meeting with Yoon Suk-yeol, Guterres has stated that their goal is to bring "peace, security and stability" to the region.

North Korea launches short-range ballistic missiles

On 5 June, North Korea launched eight short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea, the South Korean military said as per the Yonhap news report. Pyongyang conducted test-firing of short-range ballistic missiles after South Korea and the US concluded their joint military exercises near the peninsula. According to the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the missiles that were test-fired were spotted between 9:08 am and 9:43 am from regions near Sunan, Kaechon, Tongchang-ri and Hamhung and flew around 11-670 kilometres. The Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) had termed North Korea's continuous testing of ballistic missiles as "provocations" which pose a threat to peace and security.

