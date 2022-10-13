North Korea Fires Two Long-range Strategic Cruise Missiles Supervised Under Kim Jong-un

North Korea again fired two long-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday, which the Supreme leader Kim Jong-Un called a "great success". According to state media reports, Kim guided the test fire of the missiles on the spot and released several photos exhibiting the leader in a cheerful mood. The Korean Central News Agency reported that test fire was aimed at further enhancing the combat efficiency of the long-range missiles deployed for the operation of tactical nukes. The media report said the supreme leader expressed "great satisfaction" over the result of the test fire.

He even appreciated the high reaction capabilities of the country's "nuclear combat" forces. In a video released by the state media, it shows tests flew for nearly three hours, drawing oval and figure eight-shaped patterns above its western seas. As per the media, the missiles have the capability of hitting the target placed as far as 2,000 kilometres. In a speech after the test, Kim praised the readiness of his nuclear combat forces and said the "country is fully prepared for actual war to bring enemies under their control at a blow”.

South Korea asserts Kim Jong-Un may conduct a nuclear test in coming weeks

In recent months, North has boosted its nuke capabilities, with several long-range weapons fired in the past ten days. It launched a suspected ballistic missile on Saturday, a day after the US and South Korea finished a naval exercise. This was a follow-up of an unidentified ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday. It has test-fired about 60 missiles over about 20 different launch events this year as its leader Kim Jong-Un vows to expand his nuclear arsenal and refuses to return to nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

In April, it fired a newly built intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17. The intermediate-range missile reportedly has the potential of reaching Guam, a key US military hub in the Pacific. Meanwhile, South Korean officials say the North Korean dictator may also conduct a nuclear test in the coming weeks or months, escalating a pressure campaign aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of North Korea as a nuclear power that can negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength.

Image: AP