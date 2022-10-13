North Korea Fires Two Long-range Strategic Cruise Missiles Supervised Under Kim Jong-un

Quick links:
Image: AP
North Korea again fired two long-range ballistic missiles on Wednesday, which the Supreme leader Kim Jong-Un called a "great success". According to state media reports, Kim guided the test fire of the missiles on the spot and released several photos exhibiting the leader in a cheerful mood. The Korean Central News Agency reported that test fire was aimed at further enhancing the combat efficiency of the long-range missiles deployed for the operation of tactical nukes. The media report said the supreme leader expressed "great satisfaction" over the result of the test fire.
#BREAKING | North Korea fires two long-range missiles. Kim Jong-un seen in pictures. Tune in to watch #LIVE: https://t.co/pJdhfo54Pz pic.twitter.com/D2krHNT8ag— Republic (@republic) October 13, 2022
He even appreciated the high reaction capabilities of the country's "nuclear combat" forces. In a video released by the state media, it shows tests flew for nearly three hours, drawing oval and figure eight-shaped patterns above its western seas. As per the media, the missiles have the capability of hitting the target placed as far as 2,000 kilometres. In a speech after the test, Kim praised the readiness of his nuclear combat forces and said the "country is fully prepared for actual war to bring enemies under their control at a blow”.
In recent months, North has boosted its nuke capabilities, with several long-range weapons fired in the past ten days. It launched a suspected ballistic missile on Saturday, a day after the US and South Korea finished a naval exercise. This was a follow-up of an unidentified ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday. It has test-fired about 60 missiles over about 20 different launch events this year as its leader Kim Jong-Un vows to expand his nuclear arsenal and refuses to return to nuclear diplomacy with the United States.
In April, it fired a newly built intercontinental ballistic missile, the Hwasong-17. The intermediate-range missile reportedly has the potential of reaching Guam, a key US military hub in the Pacific. Meanwhile, South Korean officials say the North Korean dictator may also conduct a nuclear test in the coming weeks or months, escalating a pressure campaign aimed at forcing the United States to accept the idea of North Korea as a nuclear power that can negotiate economic and security concessions from a position of strength.