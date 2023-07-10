United States Forces Korea deputy commander Scott Pleus informed that a US submarine which has been equipped with ballistic missiles would be on its way to South Korea soon, reported Sputnik.

The news comes as North Korea has slammed Washington's plan to send a nuclear-armed submarine to South Korea through the Korean Peninsula, labelling the move an "undisguised nuclear blackmail" that may push the regional tensions to the brink of a nuclear conflict, the North Korean Defence Ministry said on Monday.

"The deployment of the US strategic nuclear submarine carrying nuclear warheads in the Korean peninsula means that the US strategic nuclear weapons will appear in the peninsula for the first time since 1981. This is a very dangerous situation as it will bring the regional military tension to a more critical state and may incite the worst crisis of nuclear conflict in practice," the defence ministry said in a statement quoted by the state-run media.

The defence ministry also said that the recent developments clearly proved that "the situation of the Korean peninsula is coming closer to the threshold of nuclear conflict due to the US provocative military action," as quoted by media.

"The US attempt to introduce strategic nuclear weapons into the Korean peninsula is the most undisguised nuclear blackmail against the DPRK and its neighboring countries and a grave threat and challenge to the regional and global peace and security," the defence department added.

US nuclear submarines to dock in South Korea for first time in 40 years

US President Joe Biden during a meeting with his South Korean counterpart, Yoon Suk-yeol, in Washington in April this year said that he would send a nuclear submarine to South Korea to enhance the "regular visibility" of US strategic assets on the Korean peninsula.

“A nuclear attack by North Korea against the United States or its allies and partners is unacceptable, and will result in the end of whatever regime were to take such an action,” Biden said during the April news conference with Yoon.

“Sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula does not happen automatically,” Yoon said. He added, “Our two countries have agreed to immediate bilateral presidential consultations in the event of North Korea’s nuclear attack and promised to respond swiftly, overwhelmingly and decisively using the full force of the alliance, including the United States’ nuclear weapons.”

Biden and Yoon signed an agreement that included plans to have US nuclear-armed submarines dock in South Korea for the first time in more than 40 years.