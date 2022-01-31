North Korea Intends To Amplify Provocation With Missile Tests, Claims Japan's Defence Min

Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi on Monday stated that North Korea's latest missile launches were aimed at intensifying the level of provocations globally. His statement comes a day after North Korea fired an intermediate-range ballistic missile for the first time in four years. The launch of a Hwasong-12 missile on January 30 was North Korea's longest-range missile test since 2017.

As per reports, the Hwasong-12 missile had a range of 4,5000 kilometres. "North Korea undoubtedly intends to develop missile technologies and operational capabilities, including the practical use of long-range ballistic missiles. It is also unilaterally increasing the degree of international provocations. This is absolutely unacceptable," Kishi said during a press conference, Sputnik reported.

North Korea's latest launch was the country's seventh since the start of this year. The South Korean military claimed that the Hwasong-12 missile was launched from North Korea's Jagang Province into the Sea of Japan. It flew for around 800 kilometres and reached a maximum altitude of 2,000 kilometres, they stated. Hirokazu Matsuno, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary, also claimed the same and stated that the missile fell outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone after around 30 minutes of its launch. Shortly after the test-firing on Sunday, the US Indo-Pacific Command stated that it presented no imminent threat to the US and its allies.

Japan, South Korea condemn North's latest missile launch

The intermediate-range ballistic missile was launched from a mobile launcher in a forested area, according to photos published by the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). It also included two photographs of the missile's test warhead staring back at Earth, which were captured by a camera attached to the warhead after it entered orbit, VOA News reported on Monday. The launch has been vehemently criticised by Japan as well as South Korea.

UN ban on North Korea for testing ballistic missiles

It is significant to mention here that the United Nations has banned North Korea from testing ballistic missiles and nuclear weapons, as well as imposed severe sanctions on it. North Korea, on the other hand, has been defying the ban, and its Supreme leader, Kim Jong Un has promised to ramp up the country's defences. Meanwhile, the country also launched two long-range cruise missiles last week, ostensibly in a move to bolster its nuclear "war deterrent" and develop more powerful weapons.